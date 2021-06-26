Retain people’s goodwill: Stalin

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday asked party district secretaries to live up to the goodwill earned by the government in a short span of time.

In a meeting at the party headquarters, he said the image of the DMK had improved after it assumed office and advised Ministers, MLAs and senior leaders to retain the goodwill.

Mr. Stalin also asked them to prepare the party organisations for the election to rural local bodies in the newly re-organised districts since the Supreme Court had directed the government to hold the elections by September 15.