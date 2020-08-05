Retailers in malls want businesses to re-open

CHENNAI

05 August 2020 02:22 IST

They are sitting on a huge pile of unsold inventory and are facing mounting losses owing to COVID-19

International brands and retailers housed in malls across Tamil Nadu are sitting on a huge pile of unsold inventory and facing mounting losses owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have requested Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to permit a phased re-opening of shops.

“I have consignments worth several crore in my shop at a mall. Though the mall owner has given us several concessions during the last three months, our business is not going to revive any time soon,” says the proprietor of a clothing brand that specialises in weddings.

The Chief Marketing Officer of another national clothing brand says, “We have moved some of our consignments to our shops which are on local high streets. But our employees (over 50 of them) are waiting for the malls to re-open. With no businesses, they had to take a salary cut of 8-15%.” Over 13 different retailers whom The Hindu spoke to said that with no work, their employees were getting worried and restless day by day.

Advertising

Advertising

There are over 25 malls in Tamil Nadu employing over 45,000 people directly and indirectly. According to the data given by the Shopping Centres Association of India, shopping centres across Tamil Nadu generate an annual consumption turnover of ₹15,000 crore. They contribute over ₹1,300 crore to the State exchequer through the GST and other levies.

The proprietor of a leather brand says the government should at least allow alternate shops within the malls to operate on each day. “A total closure of over four months is a huge blow to businessmen as well as their employees,” he argues. A retailer says: “If we are not given permission to resume business, my anchor client wants to move out of the mall. If he winds up, I will also have to wind up.” A few retailers who are in the hypermarket space and clothing space have cashed in on the online trend. They have sold online and delivered the consignments through delivery apps.

Those running the mall businesses are making all efforts to reach out to the government with a plea to allow them to re-open. While some have given rental waivers and concessions for their tenants, the others have asked for time to see how the economy revives. “Malls have opened in other States, so we request the government to study the trends and patterns there and give us permission,” says the marketing head of a city mall.