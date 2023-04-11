ADVERTISEMENT

Retail sale of vehicles stays flat in Tamil Nadu this March

April 11, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - CHENNAI

Data provided by the the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations showed that while the country witnessed a growth of 13.89% in the retail sale of vehicles compared to last year, T.N.’s growth remained stagnant; however T.N. saw an increase in sales of three-wheelers and tractors

The Hindu Bureau

File photograph used for representational purposes only

The total retail sales of vehicles in Tamil Nadu, remained almost flat at 1,58,680 units in March 2023, when compared to 1,58,883 units in March 2022, according to data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

FADA is the apex national body of the automobile retail industry in India.

In March 2023, retail sales of vehicles witnessed a growth of 13.89% at the all-India level, but Tamil Nadu’s growth remained stagnant. This has always been a trend in Tamil Nadu, S. Rajavel, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, chairperson, FADA said.

Two-wheeler retail sales also declined in Tamil Nadu by 3.94% to 1,19,375 units in March 2023 from 1,24,273 in March 2022. At the all-India level, two-wheeler retail sales grew 12.42%, as per the data. Tractor retail sales in Tamil Nadu also declined 2.63% to 3,745 units in March 2023 from 3,846 units in March 2022.

However, three-wheeler retail sales in the State jumped 98.19% to 4,055 units in March 2023 from 2,046 units in March 2022. Commercial vehicle retail sales also increased to 8,146 units in March 2023 from 7,018 units in the year-ago period. Passenger vehicle retail sales also grew 7.65% to 23,359 units in March 2023 from 21,700 units in March 2022, in the State.

