Retail sale of vegetables at old bus stand, yet to take off

The proposal for shifting the retail sale of vegetables and fruits at old bus stand is yet to take off. Though the plan was meant to be implemented from Friday, it was deferred to Saturday, for want of ‘quorum’.

The Vellore Corporation cleaned the old bus stand for setting up shops with 10feet X 10feet, with one-and-a-half-metre social distancing marks. The workers used disinfectants to sanitise the shopping and storage areas of the 150 shops. However, people once again thronged the Nethaji Market as they were not sure of the time when the new arrangement would come into force.

There are about 150 retail vendors and as many flower merchants in the Nethaji Market, but only seven shops were open. Tomato, garlic, papaya, plantain, oranges were on sale, but there was enormous demand for other vegetables, which are being supplied from farms in Anaikattu, Katpadi and Gudiyatham blocks.

Meanwhile, the district administration has allowed the shoppers to open their retail outlets between 6 a.m. and noon and the arrangement would be in force from Saturday.

Uzhavar Sandhais (farmer’s market) at playgrounds in Thorappadi Boys HSS, Katpadi Don Bosco School, Gudiyatham Municipality HSS,and Pernambut Concordia HSS would also function between 6 a.m. and noon.

As a preventive measure, fire and rescue services and police vehicles were put to use for disinfecting major offices, places of public congregation, hospitals and main thoroughfares.