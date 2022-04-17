Resurrection of Jesus remembered

Special Easter Sunday Mass being condcuted at St. Mary’s Church in Madurai. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

April 17, 2022 20:43 IST

Easter Sunday special services were conducted at all the churches of various denominations in Madurai.

Thousands of people took part in the Holy Mass at St Mary’s Church in East Veli Street. The congregation, holding a lit candle, celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In his Easter message, Most Rev Antony Pappusamy, the Archbishop of Madurai, said through His resurrection, Jesus gave new life and new destiny to people worldover.

Christians observed the 40-day Lent period in peace, prayers and penance. The Lenten period of sanctification would have surely brought about transformation in many lives with Christ-like character traits. Change in individuals would usher in change in the community, the Archbishop said.