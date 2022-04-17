Resurrection of Jesus remembered 

Christians attend Easter Sunday special Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Thoothukudi on the midnight of Saturday | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

April 17, 2022 19:24 IST

Easter Sunday special services were conducted at all the churches of various denominations in Thoothukudi.

Thousands of people took part in the Holy Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes at Lourdammalpuram. Christians observe the 40 days from Ash Wednesday as Lent period which started on March 2 this year. The last week before Easter Sunday is observed as holy week.

Earlier, the church conducted a special Good Friday service to mark the crucifixion of Jesus. To commemorate His resurrection on the third day, Easter Sunday was celebrated. Rev. James Victor and Rev Antony Bruno led the service.

The resurrection of Jesus was enacted on the occasion. The congregation, holding a lit candle, celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ.