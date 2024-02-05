ADVERTISEMENT

Resume sale of wheat in ration shops, SDPI urges Tirunelveli Collector

February 05, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Social Democratic Party of India has appealed to District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan to resume uninterrupted sale of wheat through the ration shops in the district.

In a petition submitted to Dr. Karthikeyan on Monday during the weekly grievances redress meet, SDPI office-bearers from Thaazhaiyooththu, led by union secretary Thaazhai Shaik, said the sale of wheat through ration shops in the district had been stopped over the past six months. Since wheat is a staple food of the people here like rice, the regular sale of wheat through the ration shops should be ensured.

Moreover, the ongoing construction of ration shop at Naranammalpuram, TNHB Colony, Ganesh Nagar and Muthu Nagar, all in Shankar Nagar Town Panchayat, should be completed at the earliest, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prema of Kakkan Nagar in Palayamkottai, who is the mother of a girl with disabilities, submitted a petition seeking free house site as mandated by the State government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US