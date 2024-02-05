GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Resume sale of wheat in ration shops, SDPI urges Tirunelveli Collector

February 05, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Social Democratic Party of India has appealed to District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan to resume uninterrupted sale of wheat through the ration shops in the district.

In a petition submitted to Dr. Karthikeyan on Monday during the weekly grievances redress meet, SDPI office-bearers from Thaazhaiyooththu, led by union secretary Thaazhai Shaik, said the sale of wheat through ration shops in the district had been stopped over the past six months. Since wheat is a staple food of the people here like rice, the regular sale of wheat through the ration shops should be ensured.

Moreover, the ongoing construction of ration shop at Naranammalpuram, TNHB Colony, Ganesh Nagar and Muthu Nagar, all in Shankar Nagar Town Panchayat, should be completed at the earliest, they said.

Prema of Kakkan Nagar in Palayamkottai, who is the mother of a girl with disabilities, submitted a petition seeking free house site as mandated by the State government.

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / food security

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.