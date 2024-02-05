Resume sale of wheat in ration shops, SDPI urges Tirunelveli Collector

February 05, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Social Democratic Party of India has appealed to District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan to resume uninterrupted sale of wheat through the ration shops in the district.

In a petition submitted to Dr. Karthikeyan on Monday during the weekly grievances redress meet, SDPI office-bearers from Thaazhaiyooththu, led by union secretary Thaazhai Shaik, said the sale of wheat through ration shops in the district had been stopped over the past six months. Since wheat is a staple food of the people here like rice, the regular sale of wheat through the ration shops should be ensured.

Moreover, the ongoing construction of ration shop at Naranammalpuram, TNHB Colony, Ganesh Nagar and Muthu Nagar, all in Shankar Nagar Town Panchayat, should be completed at the earliest, they said.

Prema of Kakkan Nagar in Palayamkottai, who is the mother of a girl with disabilities, submitted a petition seeking free house site as mandated by the State government.