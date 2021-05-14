Resume ‘Ondrinaivom Vaa’ to help people during pandemic, Stalin tells cadres

Mr. Stalin said he had already given a call to the party cadres to work as a people’s movement to save the people from COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin wrote a letter to his party cadres to resume the ‘Ondrinaivom Vaa’ programme to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Stalin said while the government is providing relief measures to people, the party’s MLAs, MPs, all office bearers and cadres must work on the ground to fulfil the basic needs and necessities of the citizens during the pandemic.

He said in 1967, during the first DMK regime under C.N. Annadurai, he had started a ‘Seerani Thondar Padai’ to work for people’s welfare and support the government. “You should all work as such an army and provide support to the people,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said he had already given a call to the party cadres to work as a people’s movement to save the people from COVID-19. “As a first step in that direction, I am requesting you today to work for the people. I have also put forward this request to the party’s MLAs who have been elected by the people,” he said.