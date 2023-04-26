HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Results of T.N.’s class 12 board exams to be out on May 8

The results will be declared at 9.30 a.m. and students will be sent the results on the mobile numbers they have provided to their schools; the results can also be accessed online at www.tnresults.nic.in

April 26, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Results of the Class 12 board exams for students from State Board schools across Tamil Nadu, will be announced on May 8, the Directorate of Government Examinations has announced.

The results will be declared at 9.30 a.m. and students will be sent the results on the mobile numbers they have provided to their schools.

The results can also be accessed online at www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in , www.dge2.tn.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in. Students will be required to give their roll number and date of birth to access the results.

Students can also visit the National Informatics Centres at District Collectorates or government libraries to access the results free of cost.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / students / test/examination

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.