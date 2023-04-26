Results of T.N.’s class 12 board exams to be out on May 8

April 26, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Results of the Class 12 board exams for students from State Board schools across Tamil Nadu, will be announced on May 8, the Directorate of Government Examinations has announced.

The results will be declared at 9.30 a.m. and students will be sent the results on the mobile numbers they have provided to their schools.

The results can also be accessed online at www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in , www.dge2.tn.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in. Students will be required to give their roll number and date of birth to access the results.

Students can also visit the National Informatics Centres at District Collectorates or government libraries to access the results free of cost.