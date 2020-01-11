Results of three panchayat blocks deferred

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Parvathi Srinivasan was elected chairperson of the Tiruvannamalai district panchayat in the elections held on Saturday.

R. Bharathi was elected deputy chairperson in the 34-member district panchayat.

In the district panchayat, 24 members belonged to the DMK, one to the Indian National Congress and nine to the AIADMK.

Wordy duels, commotion and exchange of blows marred the elections for the panchyat union presidents’ post in Thurinjapuram and Thandarampattu blocks.

In the elections held for the posts of chairman in 18 panchayat unions, DMK won in 10 places and three victories went to AIADMK. The Indian National Congress and the Pattali Makkal Katchi won one post each.

The results for the panchayat union Chairman posts were as follows: Tiruvannamalai K. Kalaivani (DMK); Chengam K Vijayarani (INC); Kilpennathur: P. Ayyakannu (DMK); Polur P. Shanthi (DMK); Kalasapakkam R. Anbarasi (DMK); Vembakkam T. Raju (AIADMK); Anakavur R. Thilagavathi (Others); Jamunamarathur M. Jeeva (AIADMK); Arni S. Kanimozhi (DMK); West Arni S. Pachaiammal (DMK); Cheyyar O Jothi (DMK); Vandavasi A. Jayamani (AIADMK); Thellar E. Kamalatchi (DMK); Chetpet A. Rani (DMK); Peranamallur E. Indira (DMK).

Lack of quorum

Officials said that elections were deferred for want of quorum in Thandarampattu, Thurinjapuram and Pudhupalayam blocks.

Alleging DMK members’ malpractice in wooing independent council members, party cadres of AIADMK staged a road-block on Thandarampattu-Thanipadi Road.

Blows were exchanged between the two sides and police reinforcement restored normalcy after some time.