Results of class 12 exams in July, says Tamil Nadu School Education Minister

30 May 2020 12:57 IST

Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan also said that the reopening of schools in the current situation is not possible

Results of class 10 and class 12 board examinations will be declared in July, said School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan in Gobichettipalayam on Saturday.

Addressing media persons, he said that the evaluation of class 12 (plus two) answer scripts has begun, and arrangements are being made to conduct class 10 exams. “Results will be declared in July,” he said and added that reopening of schools in the current situation is not possible.

To a question regarding whether any decision has been taken to reduce the syllabus load for students, Mr. Sengottaiyan said that a 16-member high-level committee has been formed to study the issue and submit a report to the School Education Department. “Once we receive the report, a decision would be taken in consultation with the Chief Minister,” he added.

The Minister later inspected the exam paper evaluation at a private school in Gobichettipalayam.