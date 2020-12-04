Restructure Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, says Chief Minister

Palaniswami writes to Prime Minister Modi on sharing pattern

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue suitable directions to the Union Ministry of Social Justice to restructure the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, with a 60:40 sharing pattern between the Centre and the States.

In his letter to Mr. Modi, the Chief Minister referred to the concept of the application of committed liability in releasing the funds under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme to Tamil Nadu. He pointed out that earlier, the expenditure under the scheme at the end of each five-year plan period was taken as the committed liability of the State for the next period.

“Although the practice of five-year planning was given up after the end of the Twelfth Five Year Plan (2012-2017), the earlier practice of re-fixing the State’s Committed Liability at the end of five years has been continued. As a result, the committed liability of Tamil Nadu, which was ₹353.55 crore in 2012-13, with effect from 2017-18, has risen to ₹1,526.46 crore,” Mr. Palaniswami underlined.

As a result, although the State spent ₹1689.34 crore on the scheme in 2017-18, ₹1,910.19 crore in 2018-19 and ₹2,005.70 crore in 2019-20, it received only ₹162.88 crore, ₹383.73 crore and ₹479.24 crore respectively as the Central share for these years. In this year (2020-21), for a total expected expenditure of ₹2,110.90 crore, Tamil Nadu will be eligible to receive only ₹584.44 as the Central share. “This has placed an extremely high burden on the State government’s finances,” he said.