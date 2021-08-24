Restrictions tightened in Tiruvannamalai till August 29

TIRUVANNAMALAI

24 August 2021 00:19 IST

Curbs due to increasing COVID-19 case count in district

Rising COVID-19 cases in the temple town has made the Tiruvannamalai district administration tighten the existing lockdown, with more restrictions, including the closure of all parks, swimming pools and dams in Tiruvannamalai and the neighbouring Kattam Poondi, starting August 23. The stricter restrictions, which were announced by Collector B. Murugesh, late on Monday, will be in force till August 29.

Among the restrictions announced, eateries will be allowed to function only between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on all days, and takeaways will be open till 10 p.m. All shops, including hawkers and petty traders, can operate between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Likewise, only 50% occupancy should be maintained in restaurants and tea shops, and the owners and staff must be fully vaccinated.

Fines for not wearing face masks, not maintaining physical distancing in public places and 50% occupancy in government buses are other measures that have been announced. Restrictions were intensified after the daily COVID-19 case count in the district crossed the State’s daily average, according to the district health officials.

At present, the Tiruvannamalai Municipality has a total of 39 wards, covering key areas like Pallavan Nagar, Thenimalai, Samuthivam Kalani and Ajish Colony, with a population of around 8 lakh. The easing of more lockdown restrictions, especially since July 11, has increased the flow of traffic in the town.

Key routes, including Tiruvannamalai Road, Vellore-Thoothukudi High Road, Perumpakkam Road, Polur Road and Avalurpettai Road, have been witnessing pre-COVID-19 levels of traffic congestion, since most of these connect the famous Arunachaleswarar temple to adjoining districts.