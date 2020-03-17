Restrictions on visitors entering Kodaikanal

DINDIGUL

17 March 2020 06:56 IST

Devotees to be screened before being allowed into Ramanathasawamy temple

In the wake of the COVID-19 threat looming large, as a precautionary measure, the Dindigul district administration has proposed to introduce certain restrictions on visitors to the Kodaikanal hills from March 18 onwards, officials said here on Monday.

Foreigners from as many as 18 countries, which are declared as COVID-19-hit and tourists from States like Kerala shall undergo proper screening at the foothills. Only after thorough examination they will be permitted to climb the hill. Similarly, steps have been taken to check the number of foreigners in the hill station for periodic screening. They would be subject to tests and if required, the swabs taken shall be sent to Chennai for test at the Kings Institute, Guindy, Sivakumar, RDO (in-charge) said and added that the tourist movements on the hill stations would also be restricted. For instance, as a safety measure, tourists shall not travel on the ghat section from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

However, local residents in Kodaikanal would not face any restriction on night movement. Organising night parties and gatherings shall not be permitted. The officials have appealed to the public to cooperate to fight the COVID-19 and the travelling public may have to oblige for undergoing the mandatory tests by health department officials.

Meanwhile at a review meeting, chaired by Collector M Vijayalakshmi here on Monday, she discussed the preparedness and the steps being taken by the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare. Apart from establishing health screening centres at the Kodaikanal, she also underlined the need for conducting screening of public visiting the government hospital, railway stations, markets and at public parks. Fumigation shall continue at all vantage locations and she urged the civic authorities to remove garbage without fail.

A man, who had come on a business trip to Batlagundu from Ernakulam, complained of uneasiness, fever and cough. Immediately, he was taken to the Batlagundu GH, where the doctors kept him in an isolation ward. He was advised to proceed to Theni GH, where the screening could be carried out, officials said.

Theni

In Theni, Collector M. Pallavi Baldev, commenced the distribution of lemon water to visitors at the Collectorate, when people came to the weekly grievance meeting. Officials said that this not only helps beat the heat, but also gives instant energy. The people were told to keep themselves clean and wash their hands well with soap or any liquid detergent before consuming food. The officials explained the prevention aspects and educated them on the virus COVID 19. Workers from the district going to estates in Idukki district were told to undergo strict screening and mobile camps were functioning round-the-clock to check on passenger movement from Kerala, officials added. A jallikattu, which was planned to be held in Pallavarayanpatti in the district on March 22, has been postponed. The organisers, who met the Collector, announced about the decision due to COVID-19. The Collector explained to us about the virus and hence, we have decided to keep the jallikattu event in abeyance till March 31 and take a call later.

Ramanathapuram

District Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao said that considering the importance of Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, additional manpower had been deployed to handle the public. Any person who had symptoms of cough and cold or fever, shall not be permitted into the temple. Instead, they would be sent to the Government Hospital for carrying out the tests. Ideally, the medical teams have infrared thermometers with which the temperature would be gauged.

The HR and CE officials said that there was no restriction on the visitors. However, as a precautionary measure, pilgrims shall be screened before entry into the sanctum sanctorum.

The civic authorities have intensified fumigating the open drainage and disposal of garbage near shrines shall be cleared regularly without any delay. Special teams have been deployed to monitor the activities, said Mr. Rao.

Thoothukudi

Meanwhile, Collector Sandeep Nanduri, who chaired a meeting, said Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, which had set up an isolation ward with 15 beds has increased them to 40 and stocked masks in adequate quantity.

Meanwhile, 48 persons, who returned from abroad, were quarantined in their homes. They were being monitored by doctors everyday.