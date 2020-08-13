Restrictions in place for Independence Day celebrations at Fort St. George

Authorities expect about 60% of the usual audience this year for the I-Day celebrations at Fort St. George. File photo

Ex-MLAs, second-level bureaucrats not invited this year due to COVID-19 restrictions

The Independence Day celebrations in the historic Fort St. George will have only 60% of the usual audience owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

About 500 former MLAs, who are usually invited for the event, would not be invited this year. “Irrespective of how many former MLAs come, the government, as per protocol, sends invitations to about 500 of them, who are residents of Chennai, every year. Considering their age and vulnerability, they have not been invited this year. So, are the second-level head of the departments. All IAS officers can come,” a senior officer told The Hindu.

Apart from the general public, school and college students and the elderly, members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), who are regulars, will also miss the event this year.

Since the Independence Day celebrations every year are not filled with cultural events involving school and college students, it has been easy for the authorities plan the event this year. However, invitations to VVIPs and members of the Consular corps have not been restricted.

With all these restrictions, the authorities expect about 60% of the usual audience. As part of precautionary measures, all those arriving for the Independence Day celebrations would have to undergo temperature checks. All entries will have workers with thermal scanners, another official said.

Each of the chairs in the venue would be positioned six feet apart. “Needless to say, wearing of face mask is mandatory at the venue,” he said. Even the members of the contingent, who would accord the Guard of Honour to the CM, will wear masks.

Recipients of medals and awards will receive them from the Chief Minister on the ramparts of the Fort. St. George.