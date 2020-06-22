Restrictions from today

PUDUCHERRY

22 June 2020 23:48 IST

The administration has notified the restrictions that will be in place for ten days from Tuesday as part of efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

District Collector T. Arun issued a G.O stating that all shops, establishments (including liquor shops, petrol pumps) will function from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. only.

The Beach which had been reopened for walkers recently has been shut again.

Milk booths would operate up to 6 p.m. The medical shops/pharmacies are permitted to be open without any restriction.

Dining in restaurants is permitted up to 2 p.m. after which only takeaways would be allowed till 8 p.m.

Government offices, hospitals, industrial/agricultural/fishing operations are not subject to the restrictions.

The G.O stated that while the government had issued lockdown orders with certain relaxations earlier, in order to sustain the State economy and livelihood of the citizens, the consequent fast spread of COVID-19 had prompted re-imposition of some restrictions, based on a high-level meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), on Sunday.