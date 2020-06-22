Tamil Nadu

Restrictions from today

The administration has notified the restrictions that will be in place for ten days from Tuesday as part of efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

District Collector T. Arun issued a G.O stating that all shops, establishments (including liquor shops, petrol pumps) will function from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. only.

The Beach which had been reopened for walkers recently has been shut again.

Milk booths would operate up to 6 p.m. The medical shops/pharmacies are permitted to be open without any restriction.

Dining in restaurants is permitted up to 2 p.m. after which only takeaways would be allowed till 8 p.m.

Government offices, hospitals, industrial/agricultural/fishing operations are not subject to the restrictions.

The G.O stated that while the government had issued lockdown orders with certain relaxations earlier, in order to sustain the State economy and livelihood of the citizens, the consequent fast spread of COVID-19 had prompted re-imposition of some restrictions, based on a high-level meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), on Sunday.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 11:49:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/restrictions-from-today/article31893692.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY