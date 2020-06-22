Restrictions from today

The administration has notified the restrictions that will be in place for ten days from Tuesday as part of efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
District Collector T. Arun issued a G.O stating that all shops, establishments (including liquor shops, petrol pumps) will function from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. only.
The Beach which had been reopened for walkers recently has been shut again.
Milk booths would operate up to 6 p.m. The medical shops/pharmacies are permitted to be open without any restriction.
Dining in restaurants is permitted up to 2 p.m. after which only takeaways would be allowed till 8 p.m.
Government offices, hospitals, industrial/agricultural/fishing operations are not subject to the restrictions.
The G.O stated that while the government had issued lockdown orders with certain relaxations earlier, in order to sustain the State economy and livelihood of the citizens, the consequent fast spread of COVID-19 had prompted re-imposition of some restrictions, based on a high-level meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), on Sunday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath