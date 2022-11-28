Restore pre-matric scholarship to religious minority students from Classes I to VIII: Vaiko

  1. EPaper
November 28, 2022 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK leader Vaiko on Monday condemned the Union government's decision to modify the eligibility criteria for availing pre-matric scholarship scheme for students belonging to the religious minority communities. He called for continuing the earlier scheme.

While previously, school students from religious minority communities from Class I benefitted from the pre-matric scholarship scheme, the Union government recently decided to make only students of Classes XI and X eligible under this scheme.

“This is only an assault by the Modi government, which has been targeting the minorities through hate politics,” he said adding his party strongly condemns this action.

Stating such a decision would affect students from religious minority communities, Mr. Vaiko said there was an apprehension among all, that the Union government might eventually discontinue the scholarship for students in Classes XI and X and college students too.

He also urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other Chief Ministers to voice their views against this decision of the Modi government.

