Restore funds under MPLADS, Stalin says

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday sought restoration of the funds allotted under the MPs Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for 2019-20.

The Centre had decided to suspend the funds for 2020-21 and 2021-22. The works for this year under MPLADS have already started, he said and demanded withdrawal of the circular of the Union Ministry of Statistics and Policy Implementation suspending the funds.

“The government, which is not able to set right the economy and offer relief to people severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, has deprived the MPs of their rights. It is an insult to the people’s representatives,” he said.

Mr. Stalin added the government’s decision had raised a question whether it was interested in rehabilitation undertakings since the Supreme Court itself had allowed usage of funds under the MPLADs. “The BJP government’s motive is to prevent MPs of the opposition parties from helping people,” he alleged.