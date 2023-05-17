ADVERTISEMENT

Restore benefits suspended during COVID-19: Professors Forum of Madras University

May 17, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - CHENNAI 

S.S. Sundaram, general secretary of the Forum, in a statement welcomed the State government’s decision to increase Dearness Allowance from 38% to 42%, effective from April 1

The Hindu Bureau

The Professors Forum of Madras University, an association of faculty members in the University of Madras, has called for restoration of benefits suspended during COVID-19 pandemic.  

S.S. Sundaram, general secretary of the Forum, in a statement welcomed the State government’s decision to increase Dearness Allowance from 38% to 42%, effective from April 1. 

“We thank the Chief Minister for increasing the DA, and it will benefit lakhs of government employees, teachers and retired persons. This DA increase is a sign of appreciation of the work done by the government employees. We are confident that our Chief Minister would also consider restarting other benefits that were stopped during COVID-19 ,” the statement read.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US