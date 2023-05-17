HamberMenu
Restore benefits suspended during COVID-19: Professors Forum of Madras University

May 17, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Professors Forum of Madras University, an association of faculty members in the University of Madras, has called for restoration of benefits suspended during COVID-19 pandemic.  

S.S. Sundaram, general secretary of the Forum, in a statement welcomed the State government’s decision to increase Dearness Allowance from 38% to 42%, effective from April 1. 

“We thank the Chief Minister for increasing the DA, and it will benefit lakhs of government employees, teachers and retired persons. This DA increase is a sign of appreciation of the work done by the government employees. We are confident that our Chief Minister would also consider restarting other benefits that were stopped during COVID-19 ,” the statement read.

