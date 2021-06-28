Tamil Nadu

Restore Anglo-Indian special quota: association

The Anglo-Indian Suburban Front has requested the Assembly to pass a resolution urging the Union government to restore the special reservation for nomination of Anglo-Indians to the Parliament and State legislatures, which was discontinued under the Constitutional Amendment Act, 2020.

“This was based on an erroneous enumeration of 296 Anglo-Indians in the 2011 Census, and compiling them under an Anglo-Indian religion, when the term refers to our community,” A. Roy Rozario, the founder and president of the front said. On Saturday, he met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with a list of requests from the community.

He also urged that the special leave petition, pending in the Supreme Court since 2002, be vacated, and the reservation of a seat for Anglo-Indians in engineering and other professional courses be restored.

He requested that the mandatory post of inspector of Anglo-Indian schools be restored. He urged Mr. Stalin to provide jobs to at least 100 Anglo-Indians over the next five years, giving priority to those who have taken Tamil as their second language and who have no bread winners in the family.


