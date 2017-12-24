Restore Amma park: PIL petition

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sent notice to Ramanathapuram district authorities on a public interest litigation petition seeking restoration of Amma Park in Ramanathapuram.

A division bench of Justices M. Venugopal and R. Tharani directed that counter-affidavits be filed by January 24.

The petitioner, advocate G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram, said the Amma Park, which was inaugurated in 2016, was used by the locals for walking, exercising and recreational activities. There was also a play area for children.

Plans were made to conduct MGR centenary celebration at the park on November 25. Heavy equipment were deployed to clear the play area and the lawns. A stage and seating arrangements were made to accommodate the public. At that time, the district authorities had stated that the park would be restored after the celebration.

But the authorities were yet to take up restoration work. They did not remove the debris from the park and the public were unable to use it, the petitioner said, and demanded construction of a compound wall around the park.

Earlier, D. Raju of Naam Tamilar Katchi had moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court against the move to conduct MGR centenary celebration at the park. He had contended that other vacant areas could be used for the celebration. However, since the district authorities assured the court that appropriate action would be taken to restore the park, permission was granted for the celebration.