Restoration works begin on heritage sites

Final touches: Humayun Mahal at Chepauk will be the first to be restored.

CHENNAI

09 August 2021 02:58 IST

20 structures will be renovated simultaneously across the State; PWD plans to finish projects in 2 years

The Public Works Department (PWD) has started work to simultaneously restore 20 heritage structures across the State.

While restoration works on several British-era structures at a cost of nearly ₹100 crore are at different stages of implementation, 13 more projects have been lined up. The PWD is planning to complete the works within two years.

Among the various public heritage buildings that have been identified and are functioning as courts, schools and government offices, nearly 45% restoration work has been completed at the Registration Department building on Rajaji Salai, Chennai, and on the damaged roof and domes at the Tower Block building of the University of Madras.

Built in 1864, the building on Rajaji Salai, spread over nearly 25,000 sq ft, was damaged due to ageing. Work on restoring the leaky Madras Terrace roofing and wall plastering is being carried out at a cost of ₹9.7 crore, officials said.

K.P. Sathyamurthy, Joint Chief Engineer, PWD (Buildings), said preliminary work was on to rehabilitate a portion of the Government Central Press at Mint, which was damaged during a fire accident in 2013. Originally constructed for minting coins and producing gunpowder by the East India Company, it was later converted into a printing press by the State government.

“Humayun Mahal at Chepauk will be the first structure to be restored by the year-end. Nearly 80% of the ₹33.95 crore project is over. The other projects are in the initial stages due to labour shortage and challenges in transporting traditional construction material during the pandemic,” he said.

The Building Centre and Conservation Division, PWD, which has trained engineers and skilled labourers to deal with heritage work, is executing the projects. Youngsters are also being trained in the technology.

Other challenging heritage works include the restoration of the ‘Kuthiraivandi’ (horse cart) court or old labour court and the Governor’s bungalow in Coimbatore. “Built in 1863, it was here that freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram was awarded rigorous imprisonment. This court levied fines on horse cart drivers for not having lanterns or bells on their carts. About 15% work to restore this historic court is over, and the structure will be ready by May next year,” said PWD Superintending Engineer (Designs) C. Kalyanasundaram.

Besides five projects in Kanniyakumari district, heritage structures housing Collectorates in Tiruchi and Madurai, munsif courts in Paramakudi and Manamadurai, and the old district court, Salem, are also being restored.

In Pudukottai district alone, five projects are set to begin, including the renovation of taluk offices and the Collectorate.

The other restoration works lined up are at the Rani Mangammal Palace in Madurai that houses a government office, and the majestic Kohinoor Bungalow in Kodaikanal.

“We are planning to take up 25 more historic structures for restoration in the next phase. The Thanjavur Prince Palace and the Poosi Forest Palace in Arni are among them,” Mr. Sathyamurthy said.