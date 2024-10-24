Restoration work at 18th Century memorial begins in Ranipet

Restoration work of the 18th Century memorial built by the Nawab in memory of Rajput ruler has begun.

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), who have taken up the work, said that a sum of ₹2.50 crore has been allotted by the State government for the restoration work. The Ranipet town was named after the Rajput Queen of Gingee. Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, R. Gandhi laid the foundation stone for the project in the presence of Collector J. U. Chandrakala.

The memorial was built by the then Nawab of Arcot, who defeated the Rajput ruler in the 1700s. “The two tombs with a central pillar form the memorial that has Mughal architecture. Restoration will help students to know about the rich heritage of the town and its formation,” J. Ranjith, curator in-charge, Arcot site museum, told The Hindu.

PWD officials said that the vegetation around the memorial will be removed. Stone masonry work will be done as many original green stones in the memorial were missing. A road to a distance of around 150 metres will be laid for easy accessibility. Also, a small children’s park will be built. A plaque with detailed history of the memorial will also be kept. Entire work will be completed by 2025.

History

Local historians said that Raja Tej Singh (1693-1714) was a local Rajput ruler of Gingee. His father, Raja Swarup Singh Bundela, was a Rajput commander under the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Subsequently, Swarup Singh was made the feudatory chief of Gingee by the Mughal ruler. After his death in 1714, Raja Tej Singh inherited tax-free authonomous of Gingee.

The then Nawab of Arcot, Saadatullah Khan, objected to it and ordered to pay tributes to the Mughals. However, Raja Tej Singh refused. A war broke out between them where Raja Tej Singh was killed in October 1714. A few days after his death, young Rani Bai of Gingee performed sati.

The Nawab, impressed by his bravery, built a memorial with two identical tombs in remembrance of the Royal family. He also named Ranipet town in remembrance of the Rajput queen.

At present, the land where the memorial is located belongs to Ranipet municipality. The civic body will maintain the heritage structure once restored.