GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Restoration work at 18th Century memorial begins in Ranipet

Published - October 24, 2024 10:35 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi laid the foundation stone for restoration of an 18th century memorial in Ranipet town. Ranipet Collector J. U. Chandrakala.is also seen.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi laid the foundation stone for restoration of an 18th century memorial in Ranipet town. Ranipet Collector J. U. Chandrakala.is also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Restoration work of the 18th Century memorial built by the Nawab in memory of Rajput ruler has begun.

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), who have taken up the work, said that a sum of ₹2.50 crore has been allotted by the State government for the restoration work. The Ranipet town was named after the Rajput Queen of Gingee. Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, R. Gandhi laid the foundation stone for the project in the presence of Collector J. U. Chandrakala.

The memorial was built by the then Nawab of Arcot, who defeated the Rajput ruler in the 1700s. “The two tombs with a central pillar form the memorial that has Mughal architecture. Restoration will help students to know about the rich heritage of the town and its formation,” J. Ranjith, curator in-charge, Arcot site museum, told The Hindu.

PWD officials said that the vegetation around the memorial will be removed. Stone masonry work will be done as many original green stones in the memorial were missing. A road to a distance of around 150 metres will be laid for easy accessibility. Also, a small children’s park will be built. A plaque with detailed history of the memorial will also be kept. Entire work will be completed by 2025.

History

Local historians said that Raja Tej Singh (1693-1714) was a local Rajput ruler of Gingee. His father, Raja Swarup Singh Bundela, was a Rajput commander under the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Subsequently, Swarup Singh was made the feudatory chief of Gingee by the Mughal ruler. After his death in 1714, Raja Tej Singh inherited tax-free authonomous of Gingee.

The then Nawab of Arcot, Saadatullah Khan, objected to it and ordered to pay tributes to the Mughals. However, Raja Tej Singh refused. A war broke out between them where Raja Tej Singh was killed in October 1714. A few days after his death, young Rani Bai of Gingee performed sati.

The Nawab, impressed by his bravery, built a memorial with two identical tombs in remembrance of the Royal family. He also named Ranipet town in remembrance of the Rajput queen.

At present, the land where the memorial is located belongs to Ranipet municipality. The civic body will maintain the heritage structure once restored.

Published - October 24, 2024 10:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.