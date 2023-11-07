Restoration of Jalakandeswarar temple room in Vellore fort on the cards

November 07, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VELLORE

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will soon write to the Jalakandeswarar temple trust for carrying out a spatial survey and restoration of a 900-sq-ft room on the temple premises in Vellore fort.

The decision was taken at the peace meeting, chaired by R.K. Kavitha, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Vellore, on Tuesday, to ease the tension between ASI officials, temple trustees and their supporters, who got into heated arguments on handing over the room for restoration work on Monday.

“We have asked the ASI to give a written request to the temple trust on restoration work. Once the work is done, the room should be returned to the trust,” Ms. Kavitha told The Hindu.

Officials of the ASI said the fort complex was brought under the control of ASI in 1926. Residents were allowed to worship in the temple only in 1981. Temple trustees decided to conduct consecration of the temple five years ago. Subsequently, they sought one of the locked rooms in the temple to store puja items for the event.

However, despite several reminders, ASI officials said that the room was not returned to them. Over the years, the granite room, which measures 30ft by 30ft, got damaged. The granite floor of the room had sunk to a depth of 20 centimeters, weakening its pillars. “If left unattended, the room, part of the protected monument, might collapse any time. The outer wall of the temple also needs urgent repairs,” said K. Akalya, Junior Conservation Assistant, ASI (Vellore).

Against this backdrop, a team of structural experts from ASI (Chennai division) visited the fort to conduct the survey of the room on Monday. However, the team was stopped by temple trustees and devotees. They sought an adjacent room in the temple to store grocery items including 300 bags of rice, dhal and cooking oil that are used to prepare food for the poor. Based on alert from ASI officials, Vellore North police rushed to the temple and pacified both sides before they were called for the peace meeting on Tuesday.