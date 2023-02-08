Restoration of clock tower and decades-old health centre in Vellore awaits ASI nod

February 08, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VELLORE

The Vellore City Corporation awaits clearance, which it had sought six months ago, from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for restoring the crumbing clock tower and a primary health care centre.

Permission from ASI is required as these structures are located within the restricted area of Vellore fort, a 16th century protected monument. Any construction and repair works within the restricted area needs prior nod from the ASI headquarters in New Delhi. As a result, restoration of these structures have not been taken up by the civic body. “Not just heritage structures, we are unable to undertake any major repair works in the surrounding areas of the fort complex due to restrictions. These buildings need urgent repair works,” said Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar.

The Corporation plans to restore the clock tower using lime and mortar. Thick vegetation on its structures will be removed. The clock will be readied by experts from Kolkatta. Artisans from southern Tamil Nadu will be roped in for the masonry work. A detailed plan has also been sent to the ASI.

The clock tower, which is part of the existing Netaji market, was installed by residents in commemoration of the coronation of King George V and Queen Mary in Delhi on December 12, 1911. A drinking water supply system was installed on 24 July, 1927 in memory of Deshbandhu C.R. Das, the president of the 1922 Gaya Congress Conference. The market, located on the Long Bazaar Road, dates back to 1868, two years after the Vellore Municipality was established.

During its initial years, the market, spread over 1.5 acre, had only 200 stalls in equal size. It was a lifeline for consumers including British officers. Fresh vegetables, fruits, cereals, greens, honey from the hills and a wide variety of flowers were sold. Tapping water from the nearby Otteri lake, the British provided public fountains in the market in 1912.

The market’s name can be traced to Subhas Chandra Bose, who formed the Indian National Army in 1942. More than two decades later when the Vellore Town Nethaji Market Vegetable Merchants Association was formed in 1967, the office bearers of the association decided to name it as Netaji market.