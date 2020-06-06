Restaurants in Coimbatore gear up to open doors from Monday

COIMBATORE

06 June 2020 18:48 IST

Only labour shortage will be a challenge, says a hotelier

Restaurants in Coimbatore district are preparing to open doors on Monday for dining and have put in place several measures to make it safer for the guests and the staff.

“The district administration and the food safety authorities have given a set of standard operating procedures. We are working with them to see how even the small players can follow the procedures,” says Jegan S. Damodarasamy, executive director, Sree Annapoorna Sree Gowrishankar Hotels and executive committee member of the Coimbatore District Hoteliers’ Association.

The air conditioned halls will not be open to customers. Even the tables in the non AC halls have been reduced to ensure personal distancing. Outlets in the malls and airports will not be open. Checking temperature, use of sanitisers, disinfectants and masks are all mandatory for the staff. “Even the small players are willing to comply with the norms as there is a fear among every one about the coronavirus. No one wants their staff to be affected. So every one wants to comply and take the safety measures. The association members are sharing inputs, ideas and helping each other in implementing the SOP,” he noted.

However, there are a few challenges. Over 90 % of the north Indian workers employed at the hotels have returned home. Even those from within the State have returned to their native places. The hotels and restaurants are trying to organise vehicles to bring back workers from within the State. But labour shortage will have an impact on the services and menu offered, he said.

The city has three shopping malls and these are also preparing to open shutters, whenever the State government permits re-opening of malls.

According to sources in the malls, there are several efforts that have been taken to ensure safety of visitors to the mall. Theatres and play areas are expected to open much later. The malls have prepared standard operation procedures for their staff and visitors separately.