Response to queries on Siddha University Bill sent to Governor: Health Minister

Govt. sees no contradictions, says Ma. Subramanian

After Governor R.N. Ravi sought a few clarifications on the Tamil Nadu Siddha University Bill, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Thursday said a detailed response was sent to the Principal Secretary to the Governor on September 17. The government has clarified there were no contradictions between provisions in the Bill and National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020.

The Minister said the Siddha University Bill was passed in the Assembly on April 28, and sent for the Governor’s nod through the Law Department on May 5. The Principal Secretary to the Governor wrote to the Law Department on July 25 seeking clarifications on whether certain provisions on student admissions were in contradiction to the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act and National Commission for Homoeopathy Act.

“The opinions of legal experts were obtained, and a detailed response has been sent,” he told reporters. The Minister hoped that the Governor would approve the setting up of the university.