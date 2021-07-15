Resolve public grievances without delay, says Stalin

‘Fast-track issue of online certificates’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has instructed the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to resolve public grievances on priority basis, especially of those who had submitted petitions under the “Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalamaichar” (Chief Minister in your constituency) platform. He also directed the department to ensure that the issuance of online certificates are fast-tracked, without delay.

At a review meeting, Mr. Stalin advised the department to strengthen the disaster management structure and be prepared for the monsoon. According to a statement, Mr. Stalin directed the department to increase the number of rain gauges that would help monitoring the showers. Instructions have also been given to have a real-time flood monitoring system in place. Another important point made by the Chief Minister during the meeting was on the creation of an online platform to connect volunteers and those providing relief during crisis.

Discussions pertaining to Section 37A and 37B of the Tamil Nadu Land Reforms (Fixation of Ceiling on Land) Act, 1961, were also part of the meeting, and Mr. Stalin said procedures for sanctioning land for industrial and commercial purposes should be simplified and sanctions be given in six months.