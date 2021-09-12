Resolution against NEET to be passed tomorrow

CHENNAI

12 September 2021 01:05 IST

‘The CM will insist upon the President and get the nod to exempt T.N. from NEET’

A resolution against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be passed in the Assembly on Monday (September 13), the last day of the ongoing session, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

The DMK, in its election manifesto, had assured to take steps to get exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu.

“Accordingly, the resolution will be passed in the Assembly. It will be sent to the President. The previous government had passed resolutions for namesake and failed to press on it with the President. However, the Chief Minister will definitely insist on it, and get the nod to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET,” he said shortly after conducting inspection at the Primary Health Centre in Perumbakkam on Saturday.

With NEET-UG all set to be held on Sunday, he said that unlike previous years, no harsh treatment will be meted out to students appearing for the examination.

20 lakh target

As part of the Mega Vaccination Camp, 40,000 booths would be set up across the State on Sunday. The Health Department has a target of vaccinating 20 lakh people at the camps.

“We have so far distributed 27 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all districts for the camps,” he said.

At present, ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ was being implemented in 50 of the total 385 blocks. The initiative would be expanded to all places soon, thereby reaching out to one crore people, he said.