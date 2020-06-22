Tamil Nadu

Residents witness solar eclipse in Salem

The partial solar eclipse that was witnessed in Salem on Sunday.

The partial solar eclipse that was witnessed in Salem on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: E_LakshmiNarayanan

People gathered following physical distancing norms near the Salem Steel Plant to witness the annular solar eclipse here on Sunday.

T. Jayamurugan, State resource person for astronomy of Tamil Nadu Science Forum organised an eclipse viewing session near the steel plant. Partial eclipse was witnessed here from around 10.15 a.m.

Mr. Jayamurugan said that two telescopes, pinhole cameras and solar filter glasses were arranged to view the eclipse in a safe manner. He said that all safety measures were taken for the viewing session.

Mr. Jayamurugan said that eclipses are rare celestial wonder and there is nothing to fear about it. He added that in ancient days it was believed that a snake was swallowing the sun. He added that since the moon doesn’t cover the entire plain of the sun, a ring of fire appears. Mr. Jayamurugan said that 34% of eclipse was visible from Salem.

There is no harm in consuming food during the eclipse, he added. “Several scientists have conducted studies in this regard and there is no harm in consuming food during eclipse nor does food items turn stale due to eclipse”, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 8:37:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/residents-witness-solar-eclipse-in-salem/article31886092.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY