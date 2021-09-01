Residents want stretch of Cooum near Paruthipattu check-dam cleaned up

CHENNAI

They say sewage outfalls from nearby areas are posing a health hazard

Residents of Anaikattucherry and Pattabiram want the flow of sewage into the Cooum to be plugged to make it pollution-free.

The residents also want treated sewage released in the Cooum, near Paruthipattu bridge, to be diverted to the stretch downstream of the Paruthipattu check-dam. K. Mugundhan, coordinator, Unpolluted Cooum River Protection Committee, said the released sewage stagnated near the Paruthipattu check-dam, which was built to store freshwater.

“The authorities concerned must allow the stagnant sewage mixed water at the check-dam to flow to avoid mosquito breeding. The Avadi Municipal Corporation should consider extending the pipeline to release the treated sewage downstream to maintain it as an unpolluted stretch,” he said.

The 72-km long river continues to be a freshwater source for drinking and agriculture needs in Tiruvallur district until it reaches urban limits. Officials of the Water Resources Department said they had written to the Avadi Municipal Corporation to initiate action to stop sewage pollution and construct a compound wall around the Sekkadu dumping yard. As the dumping yard is along the river, garbage often finds its way into the riverbed, an official said.

Responding to the residents’ complaints, Avadi Municipal Corporation officials said measures had been expedited to provide sewer connections in the locality. Of the 10,945 connections proposed, 4,000 had been given. They said only treated sewage was being let into the river from the Paruthipattu treatment plant.