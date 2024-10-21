Residents want solution to waters from lakes inundating residential areas

Residents of several communities, especially outside Chennai Corporation limits, are baffled at rainwater flowing down their road even four days after the rain stopped.

At Navalur, in streets winding down from OMR, water has been flowing from higher level ground and also eroded the road surface below. “Motorists are unable to balance and ride in the water. We are wondering till when this water will continue to flow. We have had this issue for over three years now. Despite the local panchayat being aware of the issue, they have not been able to provide us with a permanent solution. The water is not flowing as fast it would be due to some new obstacle in its course,” said Sailam, a resident.

Mani, a resident of Goodwill Nagar in Mudichur, said that his area had this problem usually during the rains. Even in the small quantity of rainfall that we had this season, some streets went under water. We are dreading the rest of the monsoon, he added.

At Avadi’s West Gopalapuram least five streets have different levels of water stagnation, and it stays for over three months until the summer sun dries it up. “The water comes from the nearby Sitheri lake, which is heavily encroached. There is garbage dumped by the local municipality and houses too constructed on the lake bed,” said C. Sridharan Kumar, a resident.

T. Sadagopan, consumer activist, said that when approvals are given for apartment complexes and plot layouts, the pathway for flow of water from various tanks and residential apartments upstream must be demarcated clearly and drains constructed accordingly. Construction on water bodies should not be permitted, he added.