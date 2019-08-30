Residents voice their views on Vellore district’s trifurcation

Residents, traders, and party workers aired their views on the decision to split Vellore district into three, at meetings organised in Vellore and Vaniyambadi on Thursday.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, during an Independence Day address, announced that Vellore district would be split into three to create two new districts of Tirupattur and Ranipet. The decision to split the district followed representations from Ministers, MLAs and the general public, and was done for administrative reasons.

Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Satyagopal, Vellore District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram and other revenue officials presided over the meetings.

A majority of the participants were of the opinion that the administration should have announced in advance the tentative proposals of revenue taluks and firkas to be merged and demerged, so that people could come up with more initiatives. S. Udhayakumar, District Secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, welcomed the decision and said that it would pave the way for development and create more job opportunities.

Many representatives raised concerns over merging Kaniyambadi block with Arcot and Anaikattu, which would force people to run from pillar to post instead of reaching the nearby Vellore. S. Sivakumar of Kaniyambadi detailed that 18 villages would be merged with Arcot and six villages with Anaikattu, and a majority of the villages would get merged with Ranipet district as per a new announcement.

T. Bashiruddin, president, Pernambut Consumer Welfare Association, said that the new districts should have atleast two revenue divisional offices (RDOs) and accordingly, Gudiyatham, Ambur, and Arakkonam should be made RDOs. While demarcating the villages it should be merged with the nearest district than sticking on to revenue towns or divisions, he said. S.S. Rameshkumar of Gudiyatham said that Pernambut and Gudiyatham should be retained with Vellore district and if merged with Tirupattur, people have to travel more than 80 kilometres to reach the respective Collectorate.

Exchange of words

The meeting held at Vaniyambadi was stalled for a few minutes due to a scuffle between two groups of participants. Activists belonging to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) objected to a speech by M. Ramesh of Krishnapuram in Ambur, for his alleged apathy towards Scheduled Castes. VCK’s State deputy secretary C. Omprakasam, in his complaint to the Collector, said that the offender should be brought before the law. Police had to intervene, following which Mr. Ramesh was evicted from the hall.