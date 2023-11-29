HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents, sugarcane growers stage demonstration in favour of SIPCOT expansion in Cheyyar

November 29, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers and members of the South India Sugarcane Growers Association organised a one-day protest on the Melma Koot Road near Cheyyar town in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday in favour of the proposed Phase-III project of SIPCOT.

Farmers and members of the South India Sugarcane Growers Association organised a one-day protest on the Melma Koot Road near Cheyyar town in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday in favour of the proposed Phase-III project of SIPCOT. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A cross-section of residents, farmers and members of the South India Sugarcane Growers Association organised a one-day demonstration on the Melma Koot Road near Cheyyar town in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday in support of the proposed phase-III project expansion of SIPCOT.

This demonstration in support of the project comes against the backdrop of recent protests by a cross-section of people objecting to the acquisition of land for expansion proposal.

A farmer S. Mariappan, claimed many residents from the nine villages identified for the land acquisition participated in the demonstration in support of the project as it would provide jobs to educated rural youth and help improve infrastructure facilities in areas around Cheyyar. “Such industrial projects will also help in the creation of indirect employment for locals. Internal migration like relocation of families of those who will be employed in the new unit will also help in bringing basic facilities to areas around Cheyyar town,” he said.

Last week, a two-wheeler rally was organised by a section of youngsters from the nine villages in support of the proposed project. As part of its proposed phase-III project, SIPCOT has identified 3,174 acres of land, covering nine villages — Melma, Narmapallam, Kurumbur, Thethurai, Nedungal, Vada Alapirandan, Veerapakkam, Lianeerkundram and Athi — that comes under Anakavoor panchayat union of Cheyyar sub-division in Tiruvannamalai.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.