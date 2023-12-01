Residents stage roadblock seeking relief amount to reconstruct mud house collapsed in rain fury

December 01, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - RANIPET

Residents, mostly women, of Veppur village near Melvisharam town, Ranipet, on Friday morning blocked the Melvisharam-Arcot Main Road demanding the immediate disbursement of relief amount to the family whose mud house collapsed a few days ago in the heavy rain that lashed across the village for a week.

The protesting residents of Veppur village, which comprises about 350 families, said that K. Satish Kumar (40), an agricultural labourer, along with his family, including two children, and his mother K. Santha (65), have had been living for over four decades in the mud house that collapsed in the downpour. No injuries were reported in the incident.

“Members of the affected family and the residents had approached the panchayat officials, who refused to provide any immediate relief citing the need for an approval from higher-ups. Where will the family reside till then?” asked S. Prakash, a resident.

The family also petitioned Village Administrative Officer (VAO) S. Balraman and other revenue officials for the rain relief in order to reconstruct the damaged house. Mr. Balraman said: “Last year too, the house collapsed in the rain. Subsequently, rain relief was given to the family. Every monsoon, I cannot authorise such rain relief to the family.”

Voicing their demand for the rain relief amount, the residents staged a protest on the main stretch of the road connecting Katpadi, Vellore town to Arcot, Walajah and Ranipet towns.

As traffic along the route was affected, revenue officials and a police team led by sub-inspectors of Arcot Town police, S. Tamizh and B. Ragupathy, reached the spot and held talks for over an hour. The protest was withdrawn after the officials assured to take the steps required for the disbursement of the relief amount.

