Residents stage road roko in Tirupattur town against lack of water supply

August 17, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

A cross-section of residents in Tirupattur municipality limits blocked the Tirupattur-Madavalam Main Road on Thursday against the non-supply of drinking water by the municipality to many households in the town for nearly a month.

Police said around 7.30 a.m., about 50 residents, mostly women, blocked the stretch, alleging the municipality failed to supply water to many areas, especially the 36th ward, which includes areas like Sivasakthi Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Pudupet, and Thirumal Nagar, for several days.

“Leaving behind our children at home, we have to trek at least 2-3 km to nearby areas to fetch a few pots of water every day,” said K. Vani, a resident.

Residents said the Over Head Tank (OHT), which has around one lakh litres of capacity, has not been refilled for more than one month. Water tanker lorries have not visited the affected areas for many days.

Due to the road blockade, traffic was affected on the busy stretch. Immediately, a team of revenue officials, Tirupattur Taluk police personnel, and municipal officials reached the spot and pacified the residents. After over an hour of talks, residents dispersed with assurance from the authorities that regular water supply would be resumed in a day or two.

“The affected areas are tail-end areas where regular water supply remains a challenge. A sudden water pipeline burst also affects the water supply to these areas. The issue will be addressed,” E. Thirunavakkarasu, Commissioner, Tirupattur municipality, told The Hindu.

Tirupattur municipality has around 17,000 water consumers in its 36 wards. The civic body manages to supply only 123 litres per capita per day (LPCD) for each individual on alternative days. As per norms, 135 LPCD should be provided for each individual within Corporation and municipality limits in the State.

Municipal officials said that the Palar and Thenpennai rivers have been a major water source for the civic body since 1972, when the Protected Water Supply Scheme was started. More than 300 borewells have been in use on the river beds to draw water for the entire town, which gets only seven MLD (millions of litres per day) of water as against the requirement of 15 MLD. Additional water sources are being identified, municipal officials said.