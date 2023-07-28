ADVERTISEMENT

Residents seize TNSTC bus near Gudiyatham, demand bus services to Kottamadugu

July 28, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VELLORE

The village has never had a bus service due to a lack of proper roads, forcing the residents to walk to Jittapalli, which is around 3 km away, to reach schools, hospitals, banks, and government offices

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Kottamadugu speaking with the police and other officials during the protest in Jittapalli near Gudiyatham town on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Residents, farmers, traders, and students from the Government Primary School in Kottamadugu, a village around 10 km from Gudiyatham town in Vellore, staged a road roko and seized a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus on Friday demanding bus services to their village.

As a stop-gap measure, the existing bus service to Jittapalli village has been extended to Kottamadugu. When the bus reached Jittapalli village around 1 p.m., residents from Kottamdugu blocked Gudiyatham Main Road and seized the vehicle. They said they wanted the bus service to be extended to their village, which was around 3 km from Jittapalli, and also demanded buses to other places, such as Katpadi, Pernambut and Ambur.

A team of revenue officials, Gudiyatham taluk police and TNSTC officials, led by S. Jayanthi, branch manager, Gudiyatham Bus Depot, reached the spot and pacified the residents. Afterwards, the protesters dispersed after authorities assured them that steps would be taken to fulfil their demands. “We have been appealing to the Vellore Collector and the manager of the Gudiyatham Bus Depot but they only give lame excuses,” said S. Vasanthi, a resident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kottamadugu village has around 300 families, mainly farmers and labourers. The village has never had a bus service due to a lack of proper roads, forcing the residents to reach Jittapalli to reach schools, hospitals, banks, and government offices. Since 1985, only one bus has been making two trips a day from Jittapalli to Gudiyatham town. A few years ago, a new bridge was built near the village. However, this did not come with new bus services despite the residents’ repeated pleas. 

The village has government schools only till Class V, thus students go to Gudiyatham town for their studies. Likewise, the nearest primary healthcare centre (PHC) is also in the town. Most of the time, the bus to Jittapalli is irregular, forcing the parents to drop or pick up students in Gudiyatham town.

“A permanent bus service between the village and Gudiyatham town will be operated after getting nod from senior transport officials,” Ms. Jayathi said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US