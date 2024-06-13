GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents seize government bus near Arakkonam, block road in Tiruvannamalai for water supply

Published - June 13, 2024 06:03 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Residents, mostly women, seized a bus that belongs to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) at Mudur village near Arakkonam town in Ranipet on Thursday demanding immediate resumption of water supply for household consumption.

Mudur village comprises nine wards that come under Arakkonam panchayat union in Ranipet. The village consists of seven remote hamlets with around 3,770 families. Among these hamlets, Mudur depends on water supplied by the panchayat. “Water supply is irregular to many households in the hamlet. As groundwater in the area is salty, we depend on water provided by the panchayat for consumption,” said K. Prema, a resident.

Around 9.30 a.m, residents blocked Mudur Kutt Road and seized the TNSTC bus, which was heading to Arakkonam town from Kannachatiram village with around 30 commuters. Based on alert, Arakkonam Town police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and pacified the residents.

Panchayat officials said each hamlet, on an average, had at least two Over Head Tank (OHT) with a capacity of 60,000 litres each. Most of the water is sourced from three borewells and an open well. Water from borewells were pumped to tanks in the village to provide water through pipelines and street corner taps.

However, panchayat officials said that water supply had been irregular especially to tail-end areas in the village since new underground drainage pipelines were laid six months ago. Drainage pipelines were laid a few feet above the existing water pipelines. Pressure from drainage pipelines might have damaged water lines along the route. Work to repair water seepage was being done, officials said. 

Similarly, residents in Palanandal village near Tiruvannamalai town blocked Avalurpet Road, which connects Tiruvannamalai town with the rest of the district, demanding resumption of water supply. Mangalam police and revenue officials pacified the residents. Panchayat officials said that additional borewells were being dug to meet growing water needs in the village that has around 2,800 families. Regular water supply will be resumed soon, officials said.

