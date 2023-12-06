HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents seek new Tasmac outlet in village near Arcot town

A group of residents from Mullavadi village sought the opening of a new Tasmac outlet in their village as they have to travel long distance to avail of the facility

December 06, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
A group of residents who have come to submit a petition to Ranipet Collector seeking Tasmac outlet in Mullavadi village near Arcot town.

A group of residents who have come to submit a petition to Ranipet Collector seeking Tasmac outlet in Mullavadi village near Arcot town. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Collector S. Valarmathi got an unusual petition at the Collectorate in Ranipet on Wednesday when a group of residents from Mullavadi village near Arcot town sought the opening of a new Tasmac outlet in their village as they have to travel long distance to avail of the facility.

In the petition, the residents said that the village was without a Tasmac shop all these years. At present, Tasmac outlets are available in Perunkattur, Muppathuvetti and Nettapakkam villages. These villages are at least 15 km away from Mullavadi village.

“As the stretch remains dark, many residents are scared to travel such a long distance for alcohol after working hours. Absence of Tasmac outlets also encourages sale of illegal arrack,” said S. Arumugam, a resident.

Tasmac officials said that at present, 85 Tasmac outlets were being run in the district. Most of the big towns like Arcot, Arakkonam, Walajah and Sholinghur had at least 10 outlets each.

As per norms, such outlets should be established away from school and college zones and temples, mosques and churches. The distance of the outlet from these institutions should be at least 1 km. Also, the distance between two Tasmac outlets should be at least half a kilometer to prevent public nuisance in the area.

Tasmac officials said that such a petition seeking a new outlet was unusual as residents only demand closure of such outlets. However, as the petition was given to the Collector, a team will inspect the village in the coming days to find any possibility in setting up a new outlet.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.