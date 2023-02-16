Residents, relatives of accident victims block Arakkonam-Sholingur road

February 16, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - RANIPET

Residents and relatives of a couple, who died in an accident the previous day, blocked the Arakkonam-Sholingur Main Road at Vedal village on Thursday.

The police said that traffic on the route was affected for more than two hours after the protesters blocked the stretch around 9 a.m, demanding better safety measures on the arterial road.

They said that the couple died in the accident due to poor safety measures on the narrow stretch. On Wednesday, K. Dayalan (37), a mason, and his wife D. Roopavathi, were travelling from Vedal towards Arakkonam town when a minivan, which was coming from Sholingur to Arakkonam, hit the bike from behind.

The couple, who have three children, died on the spot. The driver of the mini-van, Mohammed Salim, was arrested by Arakkonam taluk police. “The stretch is dangerous for two-wheelers and pedestrians as lorries and buses come at high speed, “ said S. Vinoth, a resident.

The police and revenue officials led by Ms. K. Fathima, revenue divisional officer (RDO), rushed to the spot to pacify the residents. The stretch has been a lifeline for residents, farmers, traders and students in 107 villages in Arakkonam and Sholighur taluks in Ranipet district.

Residents told revenue officials that necessary compensation should be given to the affected family as the children are left without their parents. They also asked officials to ensure safety measures on the stretch were in place. Steps should be taken to prevent overspeeding on the stretch. After assurance from revenue officials and police, the residents dispersed.