GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revenue officials demolish over 50 houses near R.K. Pet in Tiruvallur district; residents allege sudden action without notice

Published - July 04, 2024 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue Department officials demolish over 50 houses at Santhana Venugopalapuram village in R.K.Pet taluk in Tiruvallur district on Thursday.

Revenue Department officials demolish over 50 houses at Santhana Venugopalapuram village in R.K.Pet taluk in Tiruvallur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of Santhana Venugopalapuram village in R.K.Pet taluk in Tiruvallur district on Thursday alleged that officials from the Revenue Department razed over 50 houses constructed on a patta land given to them by the State government without any prior notice.

According to S. Gopal, district secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist), the DMK government had given pattas to 113 underprivileged families at Santhana Venugopalapuram in 2000. It is said that the beneficiaries who received the pattas were not able to construct houses for a long time due to financial constraints, while some of them started constructing houses a few months ago.

On Thursday, the officials razed nearly 55 houses constructed in the village. Residents alleged that despite having pattas, their houses were razed all of a sudden, without being served with any prior notice.

When contacted, an official from the Revenue Department said, “the beneficiaries should construct houses within six months of receiving the patta, the allotment of which would cease otherwise. Since the parcel of land was left vacant for more than two decades, it has been allotted to accommodate another section of people. We had already placed a board in April this year, asking the residents to vacate the place. Since they did not vacate, the encroachments were cleared.”

In a social media post on X, BJP State president K. Annamalai condemned the incident and urged the DMK government to take steps to give compensation to the residents and give the patta land back to them.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.