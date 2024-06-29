Residents protest setting up of PDS outlet away from village near Katpadi

Residents staged a protest near the Government High School in Senur that comes under Katpadi taluk on Saturday, opposing construction of the new PDS outlet on the outskirts of the village.

Senur village panchayat consists of 12 wards with major hamlets - Senur, Jai Bhim Nagar, G.N. Nagar and Indira Nagar - with around 3,600 families. Among these hamlets, only Senur hamlet had a fair price shop for more than three decades. The outlet is located around 1.5 km from other hamlets in the village. “Our request was to construct a new fair price shop at the centre of other hamlets as it will be convenient for consumers, who are mostly women,” said K. Santhosh, a resident.

Residents said that most of the women in the village worked as agricultural labourers or employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. They depended on essentials provided at the PDS outlet in the village. The proposed outlet for which work has been initiated is located around 1 km from hamlets that do not have a PDS outlet. Consumers will find it difficult to walk such a long distance to buy rations and carry them all the way to their houses.

They also said that the land identified for the new outlet comes near the catchment area. Any construction in catchment areas is prohibited as it will affect water conservation in the area. On the other hand, residents and social activists have pointed out to officials of the Department of Cooperatives that runs fair price shops in the State to vacant government lands available in these hamlets.

At present, the existing outlet has around 1,200 card holders, covering major hamlets in the village. Of this, more than 300 cardholders belong to Jai Bhim Nagar and G.N. Nagar that comes under 7th ward of the panchayat.

As part of the work for the new outlet, a sum of ₹12 lakh from Local Area Development (MLALAD) of the Minister for Water Resources, Duraimurugan, who represents Katpadi assembly constituency, was allotted. A resolution for the new outlet was also passed by the panchayat despite objections by residents in the area a few months ago.

A group of residents from the village have also given petitions to Vellore Collector V.R.Subbulaxmi during weekly grievances meetings. They also gave petitions to Tasildar and Block Development Officer (BDO) of Katpadi taluk on the issue.

Based on alert, revenue officials and police reached the spot and pacified residents.