Residents protest opening of Tasmac outlet near Gudiyatham town

Residents of Mel Alathur village near Gudiyatham staged a protest on Friday condemning the opening of a Tasmac outlet in their area.

The protesters said that the village has had a Tasmac outlet for many years, which caused public nuisance, especially during weekends. The plan to open a new outlet was earlier scrapped due to strong opposition from the residents. But on Friday, it was revived as a consignment of liquor bottles meant for the new outlet arrived. This angered the residents. “We opposed the opening of the shop and submitted a petition to Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi during the grievance day meeting, and we were assured that the Tasmac outlet will not be opened,” said S. Parijatham, a resident.

The residents said that there had been several instances of inebriated people attacking the public and indulging in petty disputes. They said that several petitions to close the existing Tasmac outlet were submitted to Gudiyatham DMK MLA V. Amulu as most of the villagers were farmers, small traders and daily wage labourers, and their hard-earned money was being spent on liquor. Students were also scared to use the road on which the existing outlet was located. In such a situation, the district administration was taking steps to open a second outlet. It will ruin the livelihood of the residents, they said.

As residents blocked Gudiyatham Main Road, the Gudiyatham Town police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and pacified them. After an assurance from the authorities that the shop will not be opened, the protesters dispersed.

