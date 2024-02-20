Residents protest for resumption of PDS building work in Vaniyambadi

February 20, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Residents, mostly women, protested near the Government High School in Konamedu that comes under Vaniyambadi municipality in Tirupattur, on Tuesday, demanding resumption of work on the permanent building for the Public Distribution System (PDS) outlet. Residents said that the existing fairprice shop has been functioning from a rented accomodation in a house since its formation in the early 1980s due to non-availability of land. Municipal officials have identified at least four spots within its limits for a permanent building for the past few years. However, the proposed spots were rejected by the Department of Cooperatives that runs fairprice shops in the State due to lack of broad stretches that would help for easy transportation of ration stock to the outlet. “The existing PDS outlet is cramped with no shelter for cardholders to wait and collect their rations. We have to stand on the busy road, risking our lives,” said B. Vasanthala, a resident. At present, the existing outlet has 1,351 cardholders, covering at least seven thickly populated areas like Buddha Nagar, VMC Colony, Parameshwar Nagar and VSK Nagar in two wards (ward 13 and 14) in Vaniyambadi town. Due to its cramped space and dilapidated structure, the rented outlet remains risky for cardholders. Also, the outlet is located far away from residential areas, making residents trek at least four kms to buy their rations. On the other hand, the under-construction outlet inside the community centre is located at the centre of two wards. Later in the day, along with R. Prakasam, councillor for 14th ward, residents met Collector K.Tharpagaraj at the Collectorate and highlighted the need to start construction work for the outlet. “Ward members approved the new PDS building work at the council meeting. No one objected to it then. Work on the new building will resume soon,” B. Satishkumar, Commissioner, Vaniyambadi municipality, told The Hindu. Municipal officials said that on January 17, the foundation stone for the new building was laid by DMK MP D.M. Kathir Anand, who represents Katpadi constituency, inside the spacious community centre near the government school for the outlet. A sum of Rs 13 lakh from MPLAD fund of Mr. Anand’s constituency has been sanctioned for the work. A small group of residents has objected to the work as they fear the new PDS outlet inside the complex might affect easy movement of visitors to the community centre, spread around 6,000 sq.ft. Municipal officials said that the fears of some residents are unwarranted because the new PDS outlet is being built only on an 800 sq.ft plot in the premises.