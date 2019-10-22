Residents protest against mobile tower

Residents opposed the setting up of a mobile phone tower in their residential locality in Walaja Town on Tuesday. They said the private mobile company was given permission without taking health hazard issues into consideration. The residents said they have been demanding that no tower should be erected near Drowpathi Amman Koil.

Residents raised slogans against local administration department for granting permission to the private company. At one stage, people closed the trench dug by the workers.

This triggered an altercation between residents and workers. Police personnel reached the spot and pacified the public.

The residents dispersed on receiving assurance from the police.