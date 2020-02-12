Residents protest against merger, de-merger of villages

Villagers protested against the merger and de-merger of villages in panchayat unions of Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupattur districts. They also staged walkouts at the consultative meeting organised at the Vellore Collectorate on Tuesday.

The meeting was organised after the district administrations submitted proposals for delimiting the administrative areas of villages in Madhanur, Alangayam and Tirupattur panchayat unions in Tirupattur district; Kaveripakkam, Nemili, Arakkonam and Sholingur panchayat unions in Ranipet district; Anaikattu, Gudiyatham and Pernambut panchayat unions in Vellore district.

The meeting invited suggestions from the public in the form of petitions. Collectors of Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet respectively, A. Shanmuga Sundaram, M.P. Sivanarul and S. Divyadharshini, District Revenue Officer-Vellore, J. Partheeban and DRDO-Project Director, S. Malathi participated.

State general secretary of Federation of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Associations, A.C. Venkatesan said 26 villages under Pernambut panchayat union are being drafted into the Madhanur panchayat union.

‘Requests not heeded’

“We have been demanding a separate panchayat union for these 26 villages for several years and this was communicated to the State government at the time of consultative meeting conducted for district bifurcation. But without heeding our requests, if the officials take decisions on their own, it is not acceptable to the people. We staged a walkout from the meeting and if they go ahead with the plan, these villages will not participate in local body polls which are likely to be conducted in the next few months,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

Likewise residents living around Ponnai have protested against the alignment of a few villages with the Katpadi panchayat union in Vellore district.

They suggested that they should be brought under the Sholingur panchayat union instead.

Residents who came from Ranipet district said, “The residents pointed out that officials took decisions and then try to convince us. This is not a consultative meeting. They should give credence to peoples’ voices, otherwise there is no point in continuing with these meetings.”

Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram, who spoke at the meeting said their suggestions would be taken into consideration and replies would be sent by post. The village panchayats were reorganised under different panchayat unions to finalise the formation of new districts, he added.

As per the new arrangements, there are no changes in Vellore, Kaniyambadi and K.V. Kuppam panchayat unions in Vellore district.

Likewise there are no changes in Kandhili, Natrampalli and Jolarpet in Tirupattur district and there are no changes in Thimiri, Walajah and Arcot panchayat unions in Ranipet district.