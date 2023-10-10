Residents protest against medical waste source segregation yard near Arcot town

October 10, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - RANIPET

Residents including women, students and elected representatives at Tajpura village near Arcot town in Ranipet on Tuesday blocked the private vehicles that were carrying medical wastes to a private source segregation yard in the village. They said foul smell was emanating from the yard and the wastes were posing a health risk to residents in the area.

The residents said that a portion of the defunct rice mill in Sathya Nagar, which comes under ward three of Tajpura village panchayat, had been converted into source segregation yard for medical waste by a private firm. The private yard has been in operation for the past three months.

However, the smell from the yard had become unbearable in recent weeks due to regular rains in the area. Unlike other areas in the village, Sathya Nagar is thickly populated with a substantial population of senior citizens. “We were not aware of such an operation in the area until residents complained to us a few days ago. We are inquiring into the issue as the private yard without safety measures poses health hazards for residents,” said S. Lakshmi, president, Tajpura village panchayat.

Around 2 p.m on Tuesday, a group of residents in the area blocked the private vehicle entering the yard. Based on alerts, a team of health officials from Ranipet and Arcot taluk police reached the yard and pacified the residents assuring them that action would be taken. During inspection, the team found loads of medical wastes that included used needles and syringes, soiled dressings, diagnostic samples, blood, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, used face masks and medical devices. Notices have been issued to the owner of the rice mill and the yard operator. A case has been filed by Arcot police against the yard operator.