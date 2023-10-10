HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents protest against medical waste source segregation yard near Arcot town

They complain that foul smell was emanating from the yard where the wastes were segregated

October 10, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
Medical wastes found at a source segregation yard at Tajpura village near Arcot town

Medical wastes found at a source segregation yard at Tajpura village near Arcot town

Residents including women, students and elected representatives at Tajpura village near Arcot town in Ranipet on Tuesday blocked the private vehicles that were carrying medical wastes to a private source segregation yard in the village. They said foul smell was emanating from the yard and the wastes were posing a health risk to residents in the area.

The residents said that a portion of the defunct rice mill in Sathya Nagar, which comes under ward three of Tajpura village panchayat, had been converted into source segregation yard for medical waste by a private firm. The private yard has been in operation for the past three months.

However, the smell from the yard had become unbearable in recent weeks due to regular rains in the area. Unlike other areas in the village, Sathya Nagar is thickly populated with a substantial population of senior citizens. “We were not aware of such an operation in the area until residents complained to us a few days ago. We are inquiring into the issue as the private yard without safety measures poses health hazards for residents,” said S. Lakshmi, president, Tajpura village panchayat.  

Around 2 p.m on Tuesday, a group of residents in the area blocked the private vehicle entering the yard. Based on alerts, a team of health officials from Ranipet and Arcot taluk police reached the yard and pacified the residents assuring them that action would be taken.   During inspection, the team found loads of medical wastes that included used needles and syringes, soiled dressings, diagnostic samples, blood, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, used face masks and medical devices. Notices have been issued to the owner of the rice mill and the yard operator. A case has been filed by Arcot police against the yard operator. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.